UP Govt Presents Rs 5 Lakh Cr Budget for 2020-21, Rs 1,744 Cr Earmarked for Metro & Rapid Transit Projects

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Tuesday presented the state budget for financial year 2020-21, estimated at Rs 5,12,860.72 crore. This is the fourth budget presented by the Adityanath government and is reportedly the biggest ever in the state's history.

This budget exceeds that of last year's by Rs 33,159 crore -- the state government presented a budget of Rs 4,79,000 crore for financial year 2019-20.

Presenting the budget, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the government has proposed Rs 10,967.87 crore for new development schemes. Apart from police department buildings, the budget proposed Rs 650 crore for construction of buildings related to chartered accountants and Rs 600 crore was provided for construction of residential buildings. Similarly, Rs 300 crore was proposed for the construction of residential buildings in new districts and Rs 150 crore for construction of residential and non-residential buildings of the fire department. A provision of Rs 97 crore was made for the Safe City Lucknow scheme and Rs 20 crore for the establishment of Uttar Pradesh Police University.

Rs 27 crore has been earmarked for the families and employees of police personnel who were killed or injured in the line of duty. Rs 28 crore has been provided for cases of acid attack, rape, human trafficking or murder under the Central Victim Compensation Fund Scheme. Rs 14 crore has been granted under the Student Police Cadet Scheme along with Rs 3 crore for Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children.

The budget proposed to establish women PAC Corps in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Badaun districts. Khanna said UP currently has 76 women police stations, two of which are in Lakhimpur Kheri and one each in all the other districts.

The budget assigned Rs 900 crore for the Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, which will begin from Delhi, as well as Rs 358 crore for Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Rs 286 crore for Agra Metro Rail Project, Rs 200 crore for Metro of Gorakhpur and other cities.

A provision of Rs 50 crore was made to convert the CHC of rural areas into a 100-bed hospital. Similarly, Rs 820 crore was given for SGPGI and Rs 919 crore for KGMU Lucknow. The state government also provided Rs 621 crore under the Divyang Pension Scheme. Alongside, a provision of Rs 37 crore was made for the disabled with camps being established in all 75 districts of the state.

Talking about roads, Rs 2,305 crore has been allocated for rural roads, Rs 1500 crore for state road fund, Rs 3,524 crore for maintenance of roads, and Rs 830 crore allotted for the proposed UP Core Road Network Project with assistance from the World Bank.

Provisions under the Uttar Pradesh Main District Development Project have been made for construction of roads (Rs 755 crore), Purvanchal fund (Rs 300 crore), Bundelkhand fund (Rs 210 crore), central road scheme (Rs 2080 crore) and for construction of bridges (Rs 2,529 crore).

Rs 309 crore was provided for the Institute of Rural Medical Sciences in Saifai, Rs 477 crore allocated for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medicine, and Rs 187 crore for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Cancer Institute.

The government has made a provision of Rs 85 crore for the development of high-level tourist infrastructure facilities in Ayodhya as well as Rs 10 crore for the Tulsi memorial building. Similarly, Rs 180 crore has been arranged for the establishment of a cultural centre in Varanasi and Rs 50 crore for the promotion of the tourism unit. Rs 25 crore have also been allocated for water sports at Ramgarh Lake in Gorakhpur while Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Apart from this, a provision of Rs 1,459 crore has been made for old age/farmer pension scheme in the social welfare department. Similarly, Rs 1,251 crore have been earmarked for the National Old Age Pension Scheme, Rs 500 crore for the National Family Benefit Scheme, Rs 250 crore for the Chief Minister's Collective Scheme, and Rs 1,375 crore for a scholarship scheme for backward class students.

