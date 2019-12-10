UP Govt Proposes First Cow Safari at Barabanki, Site to Develop for Religious Tourism

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is planning to start cow safari in Barabanki for better safety and upkeep of the animals. The project which is expected to have 15000 to 25000 stray cattle, will not just be a center of cow related products but also a site of religious significance.

The state government is planning to start the project on the land owned by Animal Husbandry Department in the state. Confirming the move, state Animal Husbandry Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narain said that if the project is successful then similar project will be undertaken throughout the state as well.

The project is also seen as measure to deal with the issue of stray cattle in the state.

Sources in the Animal Husbandry department says that they are making attempts with the state tourism department to develop the project on the lines of religious tourism. According to the department, there are around 4 lakh stray cattle in the state, some of which are provided temporary shelters in the state. As per the census of animals in 2012, there were almost 1.9 crore cows in the state against the registered 531 cow shelters.

However the deadline for the project isn’t finalized, but sources suggest that the project would be completed by 2022 before the assembly polls in the state. In a cabinet meeting held on Monday, a budget of 1.25 crores was sanctioned by the Urban Development Department for stray cattle shelters in districts of Western UP including Jamania, Baraut, Bhadohi, Baghpat and Gawan.

The state government led by the BJP has been working towards the betterment of cows since it came to power. The government had already announced schemes like cow shelters, adoption schemes, etc to deal with stray cattle. The UP government has also promised a sum of Rs 900 per month per cattle for people adopting stray cattle.

