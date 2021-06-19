UP Govt Puts 16 districts On Alert To Deal With Flood Situation

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh have sent an advisory to the officers of 16 districts asking them to remain prepared to deal with the situation that may occur due to possible floods. The water level of rivers has increased due to consistent rainfall after the monsoon winds reached the state. Now, many rivers are flowing above the danger mark and it is being predicted that if the rain continues, there will be floods in many districts of the state.

The 16 districts where flood crisis is looming are — Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ballia, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Mau. Waterlogging has been reported already in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts.

The Rohini river in Gorakhpur is flowing almost one meter above the danger mark at Trimohani Ghat. Dinesh Singh, Superintending Engineer of Gandak Barh Division, said that the water level of rivers is increasing continuously. “Monitoring is being done round the clock. All the embankments are safe and no water is flowing from the river to the populated area,” he said.

On the other hand, the water level of Sharda, Ghaghra, and Rapti rivers has also reached near the danger mark. The fear has increased among locals that the water level of all these rivers will cross the danger mark in the next few hours.

In view of this situation in 16 districts, the relief department of the state government has given instructions to the district officials to take measures to deal with floods.

The department in its advisory has asked them to set up relief camps for the flood-affected population and make arrangements for them.

