UP Govt Ramps Up Medical Facilities to Handle Possible Third Wave Affecting Children

The Uttar Pradesh government said it is ramping up medical health facilities and infrastructure for children, including pediatric ICUs and isolation beds in every medical college and district hospital to combat the probable third wave of Covid-19. Over 6,600 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICUs) and isolation beds have been set up in the state and more than 56,000 isolation beds and 18,000 ICUs have been established in district hospitals.

While addressing a high-level meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the department to expedite the work to set up PICUs in every medical college and district hospitals. He said, “It should be ensured that there is no shortage of beds to treat children in any situation.”

He also asked the health officials to ensure there are enough medical equipment in medical colleges and health department hospitals to overcome any situation. The state has adequate necessary medical apparatus including BiPAP machine, Pediatric ICUs and mobile X-ray machine.

Adopting a multifaceted approach to contain the predicted third wave, the state government has urged people to stay cautious and get vaccination as soon as possible and adopt the mantra of ‘SMS’, that is, ‘social distancing, masks, sanitisers’.

Over 5,000 doctors, 8,700 paramedics, nurses, staff and technicians have been receiving special training to prepare for the possible third wave.

