UP Govt Readies Paediatric ICUs in Every District

With the impending threat of the third Covid-19 wave, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has buckled up making foolproof arrangements including pediatric ICUs and Neonatal ICUs in every medical college and district hospital.

Emphasising the need for prevention before treatment, the UP government has launched the ‘Dastak Campaign’ till July 25 to prevent the spread of encephalitis, malaria, dengue, filariasis, and chikungunya.

Under this special campaign, people are being made aware of the importance of cleanliness, sanitization, and importance of nutritional food. In this sequence, arrangements have been made for investigation in all the hospitals.

The Dastak campaign is a part of the comprehensive Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategy embraced by the CM Yogi-led UP government.

While addressing the high-level meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister asked to ensure regular sanitation and fogging drives to curb the threat of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.

Fever clinics have been established at 3,011 primary health centres and 855 Covid-19 health centres to make sure patients can be treated on an immediate basis. All necessary arrangements have also been made in 592 urban PHCs to provide 24-hour treatment to the patients.

Adityanath had also urged people to get their children (below 2 years of age) vaccinated against Japanese Encephalitis in regular immunization sessions.

After the completion of the Dastak campaign, from July 26, a special campaign will be conducted to make ‘golden card’ under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme.

As of now, a total of 3532 PICUs have been established in all the government medical colleges. Out of which 1792 are isolation wards and 1740 are ICU wards. In private medical colleges, as many as 2915 PICUs have been set up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here