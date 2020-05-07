UP Govt Relaxes Labour Laws for 3 Years to Woo Investors; Cong Says Rights of Labourers Being 'Snatched'

The Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced temporary relaxation of labour laws in the state after it approved an ordinance passed by the cabinet in this regard. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government announced the relaxation in order to attract new companies to invest in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A total of 38 labour laws have been temporarily relaxed for 1,000 days to boost the industrial and business sector as lakhs of labourers have returned to the state.

The only laws that continue to be applicable will be Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act, 1932, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996.

An official statement issued by the government said the economical and business activities in the state have been badly affected by the coronavirus spread.

"In order to boost existing businesses and attract new industrial activity to the state, certain relaxations will have to be given on a temporary basis. That is why an ordinance called the 'Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020' has been introduced in this regard," it said.

The Congress criticised the state government for relaxing the labour laws, with the party's state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu saying the government only cares about big businesses and not about the rights of labourers.

"The UP government has brought a black law for labourers in the state and they have now suspended the existing labour laws for three years," he said. "These laws were a saviour of the labour rights, but now the government has suspended the labour laws for next three years, literally snatching away the rights of the labourers."