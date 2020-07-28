UP Govt Says 1 Lakh Tests in 24 Hours is Highest Figure Among All States; Adityanath Reviews Covid-19 Response

Uttar Pradesh tested 1.06 lakh Covid-19 samples on Monday, even as the state saw its biggest single-day spike of 3,578 fresh cases in 24 hours.

According to officials, this is the highest number of samples tested in a day by any state, so far since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had set a target of conducting one lakh tests in a day on July 25, while asking officials to further increase testing in the state.

“The state tested 1,06,962 samples on Sunday for Covid-19, the highest in a day by any state so far. The total testing done in the state so far stands at 19,41,259 as of now," said additional chief secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

"The positivity rate in UP stands at 4% while in other states it was more than 15%. More than 50,000 tests were done using the Antigen kits while the remaining ones were done through TruNat machines and RTPCR method,” Prasad said.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The CM has asked to make arrangements for antigen testing in all the districts. At least 1,000 kits should be made available daily in the districts with that have a population less than 25 lakh. A total of 1,500 kits must be made available in the districts population more than 25 lakhs.”

In the review meeting held with key officials on Monday, the CM directed Infrastructure and Industrial development commissioner (IIDC) and Additional Chief Secretary Health to visit districts like Bareilly and Moradabad to review the coronavirus situation. Similarly, ACS Medical Education and ACS Village Development and Panchayati Raj have been asked to review the situation in Aligarh and Agra divisions.

“The CM has also said to ensure review of the ongoing door to door survey, rapid antigen testing and ambulance services along with communication with the patients in the home isolation in the state," said Awasthi.

He added that Adityanath had also asked to ensure oxygen for at least 50% of the beds at Level-1 COVID facilities and on all the beds in Level 2 facilities, while ensuring the availability of oxygen and ventilators for all beds in the Level-3 COVID facilities in the state.