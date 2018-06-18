UP Govt School Students to Learn About Nath Sect Gurus, Oppn Terms Move Saffronisation of Education

The Uttar Pradesh government school children will now learn about Nath sect gurus Baba Gorakhnath, Baba Gambhirnath and Swami Pranavananda as a chapter on them has been introduced in the textbooks of classes 6, 7 and 8.Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a devout follower of the sect and the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur.“The biographies of Baba Gorakhnath, Baba Gambhirnath and Swami Pranavananda and others will be taught to students. Guru Gorakhnath is part of curriculum of Class 6 book 'Mahan Vyaktitwa' (great personalities),” Bhupendra Narayan Singh, Gorakhpur basic shiksha adhikari said."More than 8,36,975 books of Class 1 to Class 8 have reached us and the process of sending them to block resource centres and schools has been initiated," he said, adding that after summer vacations, the revised textbooks will be available.Along with the the books, school dress, stationary, school bags, shoes and socks will be made available before July 15," Singh said.Besides the two saints of Nath Sect, the life history of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhaya has also been included in the school books from class 6 to 8.Other chapters that are included are the life histories of freedom fighters like Shahid Bandhu Singh, Rani Avanti Bai and warrior brother Aalha-Udal. Of which, Shahid Babu Bandhu Singh belongs to Gorakhpur, the home town of the UP CM Yogi Adityanath.There is a Quick Response (QR) code on each chapter of the new books. After scanning the code, students can get information about the chapter on mobile phones, the BSA said.According to the information, CM Yogi had said in his directives to the officials of Basic Education department to include chapters on lifespan of “great people” in the text books so that students could know about them.Sanjay Sinha, Secretary basic Shiksha Parishad and Director SCERT refused to make any comment and stated that he was out of his office for some personal work.Meanwhile, the opposition parties have attacked Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state and have alleged that the government is indulging in saffornisation of education and is trying to influence young students.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The government should explain why a chapter on great socialist reformer Ram Manohar Lohia was not included in the text books? This makes it clear that this government wants to push their own agenda and is least bothered about the education of the students.”“The government which came into power singing the songs of ‘Vikas’ is just busy with their attempts to change the history by hook or by crook. It is quite clear now that these people have nothing to do with Development, they just want their own agenda to be pushed everywhere. This is all well planned strategy to influence the young minds by sowing seeds of hatred and saffronization. This is a dangerous trend and Government just wants to push their own agenda,” said Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi.