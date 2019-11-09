UP Govt Seals Border with Nepal, Railway Forces Take Security Provisions Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home.
Police personnel near the site of the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya on Friday. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around Friday midnight.
Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border.
Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home.
Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga