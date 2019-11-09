UP Govt Seals Border with Nepal, Railway Forces Take Security Provisions Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around Friday midnight.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border.

Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.

Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home.

Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.

