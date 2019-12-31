UP Govt Seeks Ban on Popular Front of India, Says it is Behind Violence During Anti-CAA Protests
UP Police on Tuesday said they are seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly 'masterminding' the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.
A policeman aims his gun at protesters during a rally against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act in old Lucknow on December 19. (File photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.
UP DGP OP Singh said on Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly "masterminding" the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.
"We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned," the DGP told reporters here.
