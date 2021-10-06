UP Govt Sends Report to Home Ministry on Lakhimpur Violence, Says Incident Has Raised Political Concerns

Uttar Pradesh government has sent a report to the Centre on the Lakhimpur violence, where eight persons were killed on October 3. Sources told News18 that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has expressed concerns in the report which was submitted before the Union Home Ministry.

The state government has detailed on the reports of car running over farmers, assault on the BJP workers and the reasons for route diversion in Lakhimpur. Sources also said that the report submitted to the centre has also raised political concerns due to the violent incident.

Emergence of the videos crushing farmers under the car, which went viral on social media, has also caused a lot of unease, sources added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son but no arrest has been made so far. Union Minister Ajay Mishra denied the charges saying that neither he nor his son were present at Lakhimpur Kheri district when the incident happened.

Eight people were killed Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest. Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The others were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have attacked the government over the violence and demanded the arrest of Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son in the incident. Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri today, while Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference around 10 am.

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra said that he has been stopped from going to Lucknow to check his wife and make sure if she is fine. In a Facebook post, he said, “I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). I spoke with her yesterday and she informed me that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel."

