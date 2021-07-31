UP Govt Set to Develop Industrial Parks On PPP Model In Several Districts, Thousands Of Acres Of Land Identified Near Expressways To Build Industrial Parks

In an attempt to attract maximum investments in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Government is gearing up to develop private industrial parks in many districts. The industrial parks to be built on public private partnership (PPP) model are expected to boost exports from the state as well.

The districts where private industrial parks are intended to be developed include Lucknow, Unnao, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Auraiya, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

The State Government intends to build the first industrial park in Unnao near Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Land has also been identified to build this private industrial park in Barauli Kalan village of the district. Industries manufacturing textile and ready-made garments, food processing, perfumes, brass products, toys and electronic equipment can be set up in these private industrial parks.

All facilities for industrial units will be available under the same roof at the private industrial parks to be set up in the state. The manufacturing zone of the park will have flat-like factories and factory sheds. Common facilities will include business and shopping centres, incubation centres, hotels and restaurants, hostels, office blocks, health and communication facilities, police and fire stations, etc. The park will also have a common effluent treatment plant and testing labs.

As for logistics, facilities like warehouses, container and truck terminals, railway siding infrastructure, fuel station, etc. will also be available. Apart from this, there will be a green zone full of greenery in view of the environmental needs.

According to state officials, many proposals of big investors for setting up private industrial parks are currently under consideration.

