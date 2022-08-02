UP Govt Set to Drape State in Tricolour on Independence Day

As Uttar Pradesh gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence in style on August 15, the state intends to drape a total of 4.26 crore houses and 50 lakh government and non-government offices in tricolour.

The government has already produced 3.86 crore tricolors so far against the target of 4.76 crores, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ mission to mark Amrit Mahotsava.

Of the total target, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department of the state government has procured two crore flags through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal while over 20,000 NGOs and private sewing units are working round the clock to produce around 1.15 crore flags.

Besides, as many as 2.26 crore flags are to be made at the district level, of which, women’s self-help groups have completed the production of more than 96 lakh flags.

Similarly, NGOs and UP Khadi and Village Industries Board have made 36.4 lakh tricolours whereas private sewing units have stitched more than 35.3 lakh flags so far. Besides, an order placed for making 50 lakh Khadi flags for government/non-government organisations has also been completed.

Entrusted with the huge responsibility of making over 4.76 crore flags within the prescribed deadline, almost every entity in UP is engaged in making tricolours.

Meanwhile, the Union government has changed the country’s flag code to allow tricolour to fly both in the daytime and at night now. Polyester flags can also be produced by machines.

