UP Govt Sets Up Covid-19 Care Centres With 2,993 Beds for Police Personnel Across 66 Districts

With an aim to provide better healthcare facilities to police personnel amid coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh has set up Covid-19 care centres with 2,993 beds at Reserve Police Lines across 66 districts of the state. Of these, 299 are oxygen beds.

Besides this, a provision of 628 beds has also been made for the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel. Out of these, 45 beds will have oxygen facility.

As many as 589 policemen were undergoing treatment at these Covid-19 care centres and of these, 244 policemen have fully recovered and discharged.

A 107-bedded Covid-19 care centre for frontline workers by Government Railway Police (GRP) and a 236-bedded Covid-19 care centre by the Training Directorate was set up to provide immediate and proper medical treatment to the policemen.

Isolation wards and Covid-19 care centres were made in police lines cells in Hamirpur, Siddharthnagar and Unnao. Due to the absence of a police line in rural Varanasi, a Covid-19 Care centre was built in the Commissionarate Police Line.

Police departments in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have also arranged beds from their own resources. Nearly 200 beds in Gorakhpur, 120 in Aligarh, 110 in Hardoi were added.

