UP Govt Sets Up Panel to Review Cases Against 1,200 People Arrested for Violence in CAA Protests

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to review cases against 1,200 people who have been put behind the bars for their alleged involvement in anti-citizenship law protests and the ensuing violence. The development comes after four people were found to be mistakenly jailed in Muzaffarnagar.

On Tuesday, four men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in violence were found to be arrested after spending 10 days in jail.

The Director General of Police OP Singh had given orders to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the FIRs registered for the violence that erupted during the anti-citizenship law protests. This was done to ensure that no innocent person is sent to jail and those arrested mistakenly are released.

IG Law and Order Praveen Kumar said that the police officers have been directed to collect proper evidence before making arrests. “The police have been directed to ensure that people are arrested only after evidences against them are verified,” Kumar said.

Many of those jailed for their alleged involvement in violence during the citizenship law protests have been served recovery notices by the administration.

Sources said if the people are able to prove their innocence, then district administration might also consider cancelling those notices to them along with dropping the charges.

“Some people are approaching authorities to prove the innocence of their family members in jail for the violence. The administration might consider cancelling the recovery notice and dropping the charges if they are able to prove that they were not involved in the violence,” Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, ADM Trans Gomti, said. Mishra is also leading the panel to analyse the loss of public property during the violence in Lucknow on December 19.

In Rampur district, the administration said the recovery cases might be dropped against two people. Notices have been issued to 28 people for the recovery of damages amounting to Rs 25 lakh.

