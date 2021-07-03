CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Govt Sets Up Panel to Review Cases Filed Under UAPA
UP Govt Sets Up Panel to Review Cases Filed Under UAPA

File pic of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The UP government has formed a two-member authority to review cases, including the evidence, filed in the state under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a panel to conduct independent reviews before giving sanction of prosecution to cases being probed by the state police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), a senior official said here Saturday. “The UP government has formed a two-member authority to review cases, including the evidence, filed in the state under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," Home Secretary B D Paulson told PTI.

“The panel has a mandate to function for a year, and will also make recommendations to the government about prosecution sanction against those booked under the UAPA," he added. Paulson said the UAPA has a provision to form an authority to review cases in which it is invoked.

This authority will have a retired high court judge and a retired principal secretary (Law) as members, an official statement said on Friday. Initially, this authority will be constituted for a year, and at the end of the tenure, a review would be done for an extension, it added.

first published:July 03, 2021, 15:43 IST