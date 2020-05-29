UP Govt Signs Pacts with Industry Bodies for 11 Lakh Jobs to Migrant Workers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed initial agreements with various industry bodies to help in providing 11 lakh jobs to migrant labourers who have returned to the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These include Indian Industries Association, FICCI, Laghu Udyog Bharati, NAREDCO, among others.

Commenting on the signing of pacts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it was the "top priority" of his government to provide employment to workers according to their ability, at the local level.



"Skill mapping of every worker, returning from other states, is being done by the Skill Development and Revenue Department," he said, noting that small scale industries are the biggest means to provide employment to workers in the state. The government is committed to provide employment to all, the chief minister said, adding that skill mapping of about 18 lakh workers has been completed so far.

Till date, around 28 lakh migrant labourers have returned to UP through various transport modes.

Meanwhile as per official data of the UP Health Department, 275 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday taking the final tally to 7,445. The state has also recorded 201 deaths so far.