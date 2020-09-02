UP Govt 'stubborn Like A Child', Can Frame Me In Another Case: Kafeel Khan Up On Release From Jail

Lucknow/Mathura, Sep 1: The Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing ‘Raj Dharma’ was indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’ or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after he was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed Khan’s detention under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.

Following the court’s order, Khan was released from Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. “Mathura jail administration informed at around 11.00 pm that Dr Kafeel will be released, and at around midnight, he was released,” Khan’s lawyer Irfan Ghazi told PTI.

Speaking to

