UP Govt Suspends DIG PAC Anant Dev Tiwari for Nexus in Bikru Massacre Case, SSP Gets Notice

The Yogi Adityanath government has suspended DIG PAC Anant Dev Tiwari for his alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey who had killed eight policemen in an ambush at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead a week later in an encounter with the Special Task Force.

According to the government spokesman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Bikru massacre and the role of police personnel in the same, had found some police officials guilty.

Anant Dev Tiwari was SSP Kanpur and it was in his tenure that the clout of Vikas Dubey grew manifold.

Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the Bikru incident, had even written a letter to Tiwari, informing him about the nexus between the gangster and some other police personnel. The letter, apparently, was reported missing after the massacre.

Meanwhile, SSP Dinesh P, who was posted in Kanpur when the Bikru incident took place, has also been served a show cause notice by the state government.

Dinesh P is presently posted as SSP in Jhansi.

Sources said that action was likely against more police personnel since the SIT report had indicted around 80 police personnel for their nexus with the criminals.