UP Govt Suspends Transfers of Employees During 2020-21 Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended transfers of its officers and employees for the financial year 2020-2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official order said.

However, in case of unavoidable circumstances, transfers can be carried out with the chief minister's approval, it stated.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari late on Tuesday night, transfers of government employees for the financial year 2020-2021 would remain suspended till further orders in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation, suspension can be filled through transfers after approval from relevant authorities, it said.

One of the worst-hit states in the country, Uttar Pradesh had reported 3,664 COVID-19 cases and 82 fatalities due to the respiratory disease till Tuesday, according to official data.