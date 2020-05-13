INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UP Govt Suspends Transfers of Employees During 2020-21 Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Reuters)

File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Reuters)

However, in case of unavoidable circumstances, transfers can be carried out with the chief minister's approval.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Share this:

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended transfers of its officers and employees for the financial year 2020-2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official order said.

However, in case of unavoidable circumstances, transfers can be carried out with the chief minister's approval, it stated.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari late on Tuesday night, transfers of government employees for the financial year 2020-2021 would remain suspended till further orders in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation, suspension can be filled through transfers after approval from relevant authorities, it said.

One of the worst-hit states in the country, Uttar Pradesh had reported 3,664 COVID-19 cases and 82 fatalities due to the respiratory disease till Tuesday, according to official data.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading