UP Govt Tells Madrasas to Hoist Tricolour, Removes Videography Condition From Last Year

This Independence Day, the UP Madrasa Board affiliated madrasas have been exempted from video recording Independence day celebrations. Currently, around 8,000 madrasas in the state are recognised by the government body UP Madrassa Shiksha Parishad. Among these, 560 are fully aided by the state.In a notice sent to district minority officers by the board on how to go ahead with Independence Day celebrations, the madrasas have been asked to start the proceedings at 8 in the morning. Unlike last year, no recorded footage has been asked from the authorities.The notice has detailed list of prgrammes and events that are to be conducted on ​August 15, along with the timings. From flag hoisting to eulogising the freedom struggle and singing the national songs, the directives have been mentioned. The madrasas have also been asked to plant trees inside the campus.Last year, the BJP government had made it mandatory for madrasas to record videos of celebrations and send them to authorities, to ensure that ‘rules were being followed’. Violation of government directives was not reported from any part of the state, and nearly all the Madrassas had complied with government directives.