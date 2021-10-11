UP Govt to Allow Peaceful Durga Puja, Dussehra, Ensure Covid Rules are Followed

With the onset of festive season, including Dussehra, Durga Puja, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all officials to ensure law and order is maintained, and festivals should be celebrated peacefully.

Addressing a high-level meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “All the district magistrates, police department and all parts of the administrations should stay alert and careful at all times.”

He also said officials should maintain a constant vigil on riotous elements and make sure strict action is taken against them.

Durga Puja committees, religious leaders, farmer organisations and civil society should make sure festivals are celebrated peacefully with everyone’s corporation.

The government also issued guidelines to maintain law and order and communal harmony, and urged the public to comply with Covid-19 guidelines in view of Navratri, Durga Puja, Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) and the staging of Ram Leela.

Traffic should not be affected while setting up Durga Puja pandals and Ram Leela stage, the government stated. Small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols and not too many people should be employed with the programmes.

