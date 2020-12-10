UP Govt to Award Monthly Scholarships Worth Rs 5,000 to Artists, Folk Artists

Lucknow: In an attempt to promote art and culture in Uttar Pradesh, the Lalit Kala Akademi has launched a scholarship scheme for painters and sculptors associated with folk art. Under this Art Teaching Scholarship Scheme from the Academi, scholarships worth Rs 5,000 will be given every month from January 2021.

The proposal was sent by the Lalit Kala Akademi to the government, after which the rule was amended to include folk art along with visual arts. The scholarships have launched to encourage and help folk artists who are conducting research at the age of a maximum of 40 years.

So far, only painters and sculptors of Drishikala had been getting scholarships. Artists carrying out research will also get a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for painting and sculpture exhibitions.

“The folk art of UP attracts people. Under the leadership of the Uttar Pradesh government, not only the artists have got a proper platform, but also a boost,” said Yashwant Singh Rathore, Secretary, Lalit Kala Akademi.

Earlier, five visual artists from the state used to get scholarships related to modern painting and sculpture. After the latest amendment, six folk artists will be given scholarships for one year. This will encourage art forms such as Sanjhi and Bundelkhandi.

The Lalit Kala Akademi will organise an art camp in Ayodhya from December 14 to 18. The exhibition will be organised under the Kala Rang programme on the theme ‘Kya Kehti Hai Saryu Ki Dhara’. For this, online registration of artists from across the state is being done. The last date for the registration is December 12. So far 100 artists have registered for this camp.

The art camp by the Lalit Kala Akademi will be organised in Lucknow, Ayodhya followed by Prayagraj, Kanpur, Mathura and Varanasi. The Lalit Kala Akademi will also organise a painting exhibition on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25 in Mathura. The exhibition will be based on the theme of Lord Krishna.