UP Govt to Build Maiden Handicrafts Park in Greater Noida as One Stop Shop for Local Handicrafts

The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is building the first handicrafts park in Uttar Pradesh in Sector 29 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

A total of 76 industrialists have acquired the land at the park spread over an area of 50 acres to set up their factories at the cost of Rs 403 crore. The factories being set up at the park will provide permanent employment to 22,144.

The maiden handicrafts park of UP will feature workshops, factories and outlets making, showcasing and selling the wide-ranging indigenous handicrafts to domestic and global visitors, aiming at conserving the traditional crafts, providing employment to thousands of state artisans and boosting the state economy. It will also facilitate export of UP’s handicrafts to different countries of the world.

UP’s rich traditional handicrafts, include Banarasi sarees, brass works of Moradabad, perfumes of Kannauj, ‘chikankari’ of Lucknow and terracotta art of Gorakhpur. In fact, every district of the state has at least one special product that is integral to its identity.

Hundreds of craftspeople making toys and idols from clay, wood and other materials has drawn the attention of people from other parts of the country as well.

According to officials, the park near Jewar airport will feature handicrafts from all over the country and soon become the most prominent place for artisans and craftsmen.

The park will be similar to the Hunar Haat organised in Delhi, which is attended by over 600 artisans and craftsmen from across states and Union Territories displaying indigenous products.

There are several other state-sponsored schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP) and Vishwakarma Shram Samman, which seek to promote and protect local artisans and handicrafts and artworks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here