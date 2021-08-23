UP Govt to Compensate Craftsmen, Cattle Rearers Distressed by Natural Calamities

To provide help for victims of natural calamities like floods, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for the distribution of relief materials, financial assistance for loss of lives and damaged houses.

In case of losses incurred due to calamities, the State government will also give compensation to the cattle rearers and craftsmen.

If any animal dies in the disaster, the government will provide financial assistance to the cattle rearers at the rate of up to Rs 30,000 per animal. Also, the craftsmen will be provided with a new tool and all the possible help if his tool is damaged or lost in the disaster.

Rs 3,000 will be given to the animal owner on the death of small milch animals (goat, sheep or pig), Rs 25,000 for non-milk animals (camel, horse, bull) and Rs 16,000 to animals like cows and buffaloes. Poultry farmers will be provided assistance of Rs 50 per poultry. These provisions are not only for floods but also for calamities including cloudbursts, fire, drought, cyclones, unseasonal heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning strike, etc.

In case of loss of tools, an amount of Rs 4,100 per craftsman will be provided.

