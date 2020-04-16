UP Govt to Conduct Coronavirus Death Audit to Help Doctors Fight Pandemic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government will be conducting audits of patients who have died from the novel coronavirus in the state. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 11 deaths and 735 infection cases till Thursday.

Principal Secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Medical experts will prepare a case file of those who have died due to COVID-19 in the state. These experts will then prepare a report and suggest medical procedures that can help doctors in saving COVID-19 patients. The reports will then be briefed to doctors in all government and private hospital across the state.”

The official also said that the state has decided to rope in final year MBBS students and nursing students to help fight the pandemic. “Training for the doctors and medical staff working in government and private hospitals amid the health crisis has started to ensure that the medics are safe themselves while providing emergency services,” Prasad said.

The government has started pool testing for COVID-19 in the state following approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a bid to maximize daily testing of samples. The state has also amended its Covid-19 strategy. Districts that have reported more than 50 positive cases will be required to send 200 samples daily while other regions with less or no infections will have to send 20 samples every day as per new guidelines.

The health department has rolled out plans for an increasing number of tests every day and has ensured to test a minimum of 2,000 samples a day. On Tuesday itself 2,433 samples were tested across the state.

As per the data retrieved from the UP Health Department, of the 11 deaths reported across the state, one patient each from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Bulandshahr and Kanpur have died due to the virus. Two deaths were reported from Moradabad and four from Agra. The data also states that 19,506 people have been tested for coronavirus till Wednesday out of which 18,595 have tested negative and test results of 184 were awaited.

