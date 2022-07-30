UP Govt to Develop 500 km-long 'Parshuram Teerth Circuit'; Will Pass Through These 5 Pilgrimage Centres in 6 Dists

The Uttar Pradesh Public Development Works department is going to develop a 500 kilometre-long Parshuram Circuit in the state, which will pass through six districts and connect five key pilgrimage centres for the devotees. The politics around Lord Parshuram was at peak before the 2022 UP state assembly elections, with Samajwadi Party installing a ‘Farsa’ of Lord Parshuram to attract Brahmin community voters, while the BJP had promised to develop the birthplace of Lord Parshuram.

Now, in the Yogi 2.0 government, the PWD department, led by minister Jitin Prasada, is going to develop Parshuram Teerth circuit. The circuit will connect Naimish Dham, Maharishi Dadhichi Sthal Misrikh, Gola Gokarannath, Gomti Udgam, Purnagiri Maa’s temple border to Baba Neem Korori Dham and Jalalabad, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram.

The Parshuram Teerth Circuit will pass through six districts of Uttar Pradesh including Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Farrukhabad. The length of this circuit is more than 500 km. The tender process for this corridor has also been done. The entire route of Parshuram Teerth Circuit will carry description and depiction of all the pilgrimage spots.

The UP PWD Minister Jitin Prasad had demanded the status of a ‘tourist place’ for Lord Parshuram’s birthplace located in Jalalabad, Shahjahanpur, which was fulfilled by CM Yogi as soon as he came to power.

In the last few days, Prasada has made several visits to Lord Parashuram’s birthplace. After speaking to the Mahant and priests of Lord Parashuram’s birthplace and after taking opinion from many seers, including priests of Naimishdham and Gola Gokarannath, it has been decided to prepare the outline of this corridor and make a proposal with the help of NHAI.

This proposal has also been discussed after a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In this, the tender process of some parts of Naimish Dham has already been done. At the same time, work will commence as soon as there is a green signal from the center.

