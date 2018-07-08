UP Govt to Dump Babus in Their 50s if Found Unfit for Duty

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating "compulsory retirement" for employees aged 50 years and above if they are found neglecting their duty, an order that has not gone down well with around 16 lakh employees."You all (departmental heads) should complete screening of all the employees above 50 years of age for compulsory retirement by July 31. For considering 50 years of age, the cut off date will be March 31, 2018," a government order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Mukul Singhal read."It means employees who have completed 50 years by this date will be considered for screening," the order said. It also said that according to rules, any government employee - whether temporary or permanent - can opt for retirement.The order has, however, not gone down well with the employees, with the president of UP Secretariat Employees' Association Yadavendra Mishra saying that such attempts were aimed at harassing employees."It will not be tolerated," he said, adding that a meeting would be held here tomorrow to discuss the order and decide the future course of action. While such orders have been in vogue since 1986, the same was not being implemented in its spirit by several departments, said officials.Now to make sure that the order is implemented, all departments have been asked to complete screening of employees for the purpose of compulsory retirement by July 31. Employees who crossed 50 years on March 31, 2017, will have to undergo screening, the order stated.The screening test is mandatory for all government employees who have crossed the age of 50 years. It is expected that over 4 lakh such employees working in various state government departments would qualify for such screening and a detailed report of their work and performance would be submitted by 31st of July.The order, dated July 6, has been marked to the additional chief secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries in the government.Quoting original Rule 56 of the Finance Handbook, the order stated that the appointing authority, at any given time, can give retirement to temporary or permanent government employees by giving him notice after he attains 50 years of age. The time period of this notice will be three months.It also quoted the order issued by the state personnel department on October 26, 1986, which while giving guidelines for the same, defined in detail the structure of the screening committee.Following this, orders were passed in 1989, 2000 and 2007 as well for the implementation of the same. However, officials said the order was not being implemented by several departments and the screening committees were not meeting annually, as was the norm.