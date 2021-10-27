UP Govt to Float Biggest Ever Tender on GeM Portal for Procurement of 1 Cr Smartphones, Tablets

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to float one of the biggest ever tenders on the GeM folder for procurement of around one crore smartphones and tablets. The government has announced that it will distribute smartphones to the youth by November end.

The company selected will have to provide at least 2.5 lakh tablets and the ones selected for smartphones will have to provide at least 5 lakh handsets in the first lot. The government has already earmarked Rs 3,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22 for giving tablets or smartphones to one crore youth in the State.

With just months remaining for the 2022 UP Assembly polls, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also announced a few days back to distribute mobile phones and electric scooty to girl students if the Congress government is formed in the State.

A few days ago, asserting that the government is working assiduously to provide employment to every youth of the State without any discrimination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stated, “In order to equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology so that no youth in the State lacks in getting the benefit of online studies, the government will start providing tablets, laptops from the last week of November.”

As per information, the process of issuing tenders for the purchase of tablets and smartphones from the Department of Industrial Development is going on at a fast pace. UP will be the first State in the country to distribute tablets and smartphones to the youth on such a large scale.

The tender will be opened on the GeM portal after 21 days from the date of issue. This will be the biggest tender ever on the GeM portal.

The price of the tablet or smartphone will be determined after the tender. For this, the terms and conditions will be given by the department in the tender. Based on that the price of the tablet or smartphone will be decided.

