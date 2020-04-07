Take the pledge to vote

UP Govt to Increase Testing Centers, Provide Cops & Health Workers on Covid-19 Duty with PPE

Meanwhile, the UP CM has ordered to establish new testing facilities at 14 different medical colleges, which do have any facility as of now. While the existing laboratories will be upgraded to BSL-3 category in 10 medical colleges of the state.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Updated:April 7, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
UP Govt to Increase Testing Centers, Provide Cops & Health Workers on Covid-19 Duty with PPE
Police and members of hospital administration prepare to install CCTV cameras at the Ghaziabad District hospital’s ward no. 34 in Ghaziabad, UP. (PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide policemen and health workers on coronavirus duty with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across the state. The government has also decided to increase the number of testing facilities in the state to speed up the testing of suspected COVID-19 patients in the state.

“Now, PPE will be provided to policemen who are on coronavirus duty and have to conduct searches for suspected COVID-19 patients. Many policemen are also deployed outside hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated. At the moment 410 units in UP are manufacturing protective gear and necessary equipment, while 31 different units are manufacturing masks in the state and 99 units are making sanitizers. The PPE kits will be purchased from the COVID Care fund,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the UP CM has ordered to establish new testing facilities at 14 different medical colleges, which do have any facility as of now. While the existing laboratories will be upgraded to BSL-3 category in 10 medical colleges of the state, including RML (Lucknow), KGMU (Lucknow), SGPGI (Lucknow), GSVM (Kanpur), UPUMS (Saifai), BRD (Gorakhpur), MLB (Jhansi), MLNM (Prayagraj) and LLRM (Meerut).

As per Adityanath’s directives, the upgraded sample collection centres will also be established at districts, which do not have medical colleges and the work for it will begin on Tuesday.

Earlier, the UP government had ordered for 66 crore protective masks for around 23 crore residents of the state. Two washable masks made from Khadi will be distributed to each resident. While the poor will not be charged for it, a nominal sum will be charged from others.

As soon as the lockdown will be lifted, residents will be asked to wear a mask to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Following a meeting at the CM’s residence, the decision of distributing masks was taken on Saturday.

CM Adityanath has also ensured online transfer of advance pension amount of more than Rs 871 crore rupees into the accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries of various pension schemes.

Under the leadership of the CM, a key team of 11 senior-most officials has also been formed in order to ensure effective implementation of the government’s schemes in the state.

