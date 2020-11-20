UP Govt to Introduce Organic Farming Across 27 Districts, to Provide Incentives to Farmers

The government is set to make UP a hub of organic farming in the country with CM Yogi Adityanath preparing to initiate organic farming across villages located along the banks of River Ganga.

The state government is introducing cluster farming to ensure it in a planned manner and for better monitoring. The government will also provide a grant of rupees 10 lakh per cluster measuring 50 acres in the next three years to encourage farmers. Of the total amount, Rs 3,30,000 will be payable twice in the first and third year. In the intervening year, grant worth Rs 3,40,000 will be disbrused.

Of the total grant, 38 percent will be spent on the formation of clusters, increasing the capacity of farmers, value addition, branding and packaging etc.

In the first phase, organic crops will be sown in 68,000 hectares. Organic farming will also be done in all 1,038 gram panchayats located on the banks of the 27 districts of the river Ganga which passes through Uttar Pradesh. Of this, the Department of Agriculture and UP DSP will conduct organic farming in 16 and 11 districts respectively.

The farmers would also be given training on farm preparation, green manure management, nursery preparation, panchagavya, jivamrit, vermi-compost and product cleaning etc in an organic manner.

“Demand for organic products has increased due to increasing awareness of health and it also adds to the farmers income. People are ready to pay good prices for them. The condition is that the customer has confidence that what he is buying is quality,” the government said. The government will also get certification of these products from PGS India Ghaziabad.

It has also included 36 districts for traditional agricultural development and 27 districts under Namami Gange project.

Districts included in the traditional agricultural scheme are Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot and others.

The districts included in Namami Gange Scheme includes- Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh and others.