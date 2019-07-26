UP Govt to Introduce Tihar-like Additional Security Across 25 Jails

Lucknow: After recent reports of a number of security lapses across the jails in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to upgrade the 25 prisons on the lines of Tihar in Delhi.

“Work is underway on a three-phase plan. The security outer circle of the jails to be given to civil police personnel other than the jail staff. Meanwhile, a proposal has already been sent to the state government for providing 1300 additional police force for the task,” Director General UP Prison Administration and Reform Services, Anand Kumar, said.

Kumar added that the administration will ensure that there are no mobile phones, weapons or any other objectionable things inside the jail. The use of mobile phones will also be banned inside jails and as per the circular issued; the jail staff will also not be able to use their mobile phone during duty hours. “The mobile phones of the staff will be submitted at the lockers before entering jail premises. Apart from this, civil police personnel will be deployed for frisking visitors along with inmates and jail staff,” he said.

“Our focus will be on rotation of the civil police personnel deployed in the outer cordon to break the equation, if any, between the inmates and jail staff. No one will be deployed at the same spot for more than 45 days. Also the civil police deployment for the outer cordon will be done by the local police chief and not by the jail authorities,” said Anand Kumar, adding that a quick response team of police will also be deployed for helping jail staff in riot-like cases.

Last month, some videos of inmates of Unnao jail in Uttar Pradesh had gone viral causing much embarrassment to the jail administration authorities. The videos showcased criminals flashing weapons and mobile phones while openly challenging the administration.