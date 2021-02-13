UP Govt to 'Keep an Eye' on Internet Search Data, Surfing Porn Can Land Viewers in Trouble

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has hired a company to "keep an eye" on people's internet search data to monitor those looking up pornographic content. Meant to curb crimes against women, a new team called the 'UP Women Powerline 1090' has been set up that will be alerted if a person searches for pornographic material on the internet.

ADG Neera Rawat said that "in view of the increasing use of internet", the powerline 1090 would also reach out to people to prevent crimes against women.

"To study the analytics of the internet, a company named 'Oomuph' has been hired, which will keep an eye on what is being searched on the internet through data. If a person sees pornography, the analytics team will get the information,” Rawat said.

Those who search for pornography will receive an alert message and the information will be saved with the police as well. The move is meant to aid the police's information database in cases of crimes in a certain locality.

“The internet data will inform 1090 team if a person is searching for porn. The team will then send 'awareness messages' to the person. By doing this, the crime will be stopped at the initial process itself. If a woman is still being molested, then 1090 will take action,” Rawat added.

The project had previously been conducted in six districts of the state and had received good response from the public, Rawat said. The monitoring will now be carried out across the state, which currently has about 11.6 million internet users as per estimates.

The state government and police had invited flak last year over their handling of a murder case in Hathras in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four men and then succumbed to her injuries. The body of the victim had been hurriedly cremated by police in the middle of the night, despite protest by her family members.