UP Govt to Offer Financial Aid to Industrial Units That Employ Migrant Workers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a new scheme to enhance the employment opportunities for the migrant workers who returned to the state during the lockdown period following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing a detailed plan to offer financial assistance to the industrial units which will provide employment to the migrant workers who have returned to their native places from across the country. Financial aid of Rs 1,000-Rs2,000 per worker is being considered by the state government.

This will mitigate the burden on the industries and the migrant labourers too will benefit from the enhanced employment opportunities. A proposal for a new scheme with a budget of Rs 629 crore has been sent by the MSME Department to the Finance Department in this regard.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, more than 34 lakh migrant workers from different states returned to Uttar Pradesh. The government during this time took the initiative to provide food and shelter to the migrants wherever needed. In order to provide employment to the migrants, their skill mapping was also conducted on a large scale across the state.

According to government sources, skill mapping of more than 25 lakh workers has been done.The portal launched by the Union government to provide relief to Covid-19 hit migrant workers also stored the data as per their skills and segregated them into 52 different categories. The financial assistance program will be similar to the one being offered to the Handloom industry. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a proposal is being drafted in this regard.