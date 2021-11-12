In an attempt to provide comprehensive primary health care services to the communities closer to their homes, over 5,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs) will be up in Uttar Pradesh, primarily to cater to the rural populace.

The state government led by Yogi Adityanath in the span of the last four and a half years has worked in a planned and phased manner to expand the healthcare facilities and improve the medical and health infrastructure in the state. In addition, the government has laid special focus on enhancing the health facilities for the people residing in rural and remote areas in the state.

To further improve the healthcare services, five thousand new health sub-centres will be set up. To cater to the needs of the villagers, many schemes have been implemented by the government in the state. With these new health centers, the schemes will also be implemented in a proper manner. The Health Department will ensure the presence of necessary medical equipment, doctors and paramedical staff at these new sub-centres.

The centers will have arrangements for maternal health, child health, immunisation, adolescent health, diabetes, blood pressure check-up, and treatment for communicable and non-communicable diseases. Along with this, activities such as yoga and exercise, counselling, health education, emergency medical facilities will be available. Apart from immunization and maternal health check-up and treatment, people will be made aware of ways to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

The Community health officers will remain present at sub-centres. The patients will also be referred to specialist doctors according to their treatment. Till now, ANMs used to be present at the health sub-centres. Staff nurses trained for six months from institutions like KGMU will be deployed as CHOs.

