UP Govt to Provide Financial Assistance of Rs 50,000 to Families of Covid-19 Victims

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the families of 22,898 people in the state who died due to Covid-19. However, families of over 2,000 government employees, who died during Panchayat polls and frontline duties, will not get this ex-gratia as they have already been paid compensation of Rs 30-50 lakh.

In an official order, the government has also released the figure of death toll due to the coronavirus across the state. As per official figures by the state government, 22,898 people have died in Uttar Pradesh so far due to the infection. All these families will now be given an assistance amount of Rs 50,000 each from the government. After the order of the Supreme Court, the Centre had also announced to give an assistance amount of Rs 50,000 each to the families of those who died due to Covid-19.

In the recent meeting of Team-9, Chief Minister Adityanath had directed for immediate arrangements to give relief amount to the kin of those who died due to the infection. In this regard, the District Magistrates were instructed to make full preparations. Along with this, instructions were given to the government officials for detailed guidelines in this regard soon, as per the information.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’ for children who lost their families due to coronavirus. Efforts are also being made for the economic self-reliance of destitute women.

