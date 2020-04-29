UP Govt to Sanitise All Houses in Covid-19 Hotspots as Cases Surge in State

Uttar Pradesh government has decided that all houses that comes under Covid-19 hotspot areas will be sanitised in a bid to control the further spread of coronavirus in the state. In addition to this, the government has also ordered for conducting pool testing after the state witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases taking the tally to 2,053 with 66 new cases reported yesterday.

So far, 462 patients have recovered from the virus, while 34 succumbed to the infection in the state.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict implementation of the lockdown along with maintaining of proper hygiene in the state. The government has decided to get every house sanitised in the hotspot areas. The Chief Minister has also ordered for quarantine centres with large capacities as a precautionary measure,” said Additional Home Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi during a presser in Lucknow yesterday.

“Pool testing has also been ordered in all the testing laboratories in the state. The personal protection equipment (PPE) kits sent by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation were returned as they had sent us old masks. New kits will be resent soon as per latest standards,” Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath yesterday interacted through video conferencing with students who had returned from Rajasthan’s Kota and enquired about their well-being. “It was a big challenge for us to bring back over 11,000 youth stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown. We made an action plan and communicated with the Rajasthan government and Centre. We were successful in sending you (students) back to your homes,” said the Chief Minister.

Recalling about the one of the challenges the government faced during the ongoing lockdown period, he said, on the third day of the lockdown, over 4 lakh migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states of the country started heading towards their hometowns on foot, which turned out to be a biggest challenge for the government.

“As soon as we got information about this, we took all necessary steps and sent those workers to their respective places through buses and kept them in quarantine as a precautionary measure. Even in other states, where there are migrant workers or labourers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, we are taking necessary step on a war footing to bring them back after conducting their medical tests,” assured Adityanath.

