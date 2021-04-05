UP Govt to Seal 25 Meters of Area Around Covid-19 Infected Patient as Containment Zone for 14 Days

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered to seal 25 meters of the area around a Covid-19 infected patient. In case another person is infected, then 50 meters of area will be sealed.

UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari issued a fresh set of guidelines regarding containment zones on Sunday. According to the order, there will be at least 20 houses in a radius of 25 meters and 60 houses in a radius of 50 meters varying upon the location.

The order said that the relevant area will remain a containment zone for 14 days from the date of sample collection of the last positive case. If no positive case is found in the area for 14 days, then the area will be excluded from the list of containment zones.

The District Surveillance Officer will give daily information of Covid-19 cases to the Immunisation Officer, based on which the number of residences and the team for survey of the containment zone will be determined.

A team will be formed for the houses located in the containment zone. Each team will visit the homes of their area and fill their work report on the prescribed form. Each team will have a health worker, civic worker or village development panchayati raj worker and one member each of the local administration.

These teams will go door-to-door in their area and inform the public about the symptoms and prevention of Covid-19 disease. After marking patients with symptoms of cough, cold, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc., they will fill the name, full address, mobile number and details of symptoms on their forms.

Each of the five teams will have one supervisor, who will make provide all the information to the District Surveillance Officer. The same information will be sent to the state headquarters.

A sample collection team in the containment zone will send a sample of Covid-19 patients to the laboratory. The containment zone will be created based on the report of the laboratory.

In multi-storeyed buildings, the infected floor will be turned into a containment zone. Any potential patient identified by the team in that zone will collect a sample within 24 hour. The list of the containment zones will sent to the DM and SSP office by 6 pm daily.