UP: Govt to Send Notices to 58 AMU Students for Participating in Anti-CAA Stir
Police said the students had violated restrictions imposed under section 144 of the CrPC, which prevents gatherings of five or more people at a place.
File photo: A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 15. (News18)
Aligarh: District authorities here have asked the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for the home addresses and other details of 58 students to serve them notices over the participation in anti-CAA agitation on the campus.
Police said the students had violated restrictions imposed under section 144 of the CrPC, which prevents gatherings of five or more people at a place.
Additional city Magistrate Ranjit Singh on Friday said, "Before issuing such notices, we need family details and hence, we want the university to send us the documents."
The notices will be served under section 107 of the CrPC (security for keeping peace).
When contacted, an AMU spokesman said, "I am not aware of this matter and awaiting details."
The varsity was closed early for winter vacations from December 16 last year, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on campus.
The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law.
Students have been boycotting classes seeking the withdrawal of "false cases" against those who took part in protests against the CAA on December 15.
On February 1, AMU officials had said that there was a "marked improvement" in attendance in all faculties.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream