UP Govt to Set Up Language Labs at Polytechnics in 10 Districts to Benefit Student in Getting Jobs

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office said on Saturday. The chief minister’s office tweeted the move will benefit students of Government Polytechnic, Etawah; Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic, Amethi; Savitribai Phule Government Polytechnic, Azamgarh; and MMITs (Mahamaya Polytechnic for Information Technology) of Kanpur Dehat, Kaushmabi, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Sant Kabirnagar and Kasganj.

A statement issued by the UP Government said the move will benefit students in getting jobs. ”It has been seen that owing to weak communication skills, students did not feel confident and this lab will benefit them,” the statement said.