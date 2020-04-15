Take the pledge to vote

UP Govt to Start Online Classes Across Educational Institutions Amid Lockdown

All educational institutions across the country have remained closed for at least three weeks in view of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
UP Govt to Start Online Classes Across Educational Institutions Amid Lockdown
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed state officials to start online classes in all educational institutions and work on a permanent model for these, a senior official said.

All educational institutions across the country have remained closed for at least three weeks in view of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"At a review meeting, the chief minister directed (officials) to start online education in primary, secondary, higher, technical, professional, medical, nursing and other institutions. He directed (them) to make permanent the model for online studies by preparing e-content and taking other initiatives," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

He said online classes have already started in higher education institutions and nearly 80,000 students participated in these on Tuesday.

Similarly, content for 2,736 hours has been uploaded online by technical institutions imparting BTech, MCA, MBA and other courses, he added.

On the chief minister's directives, Awasthi said, emergency services in hospitals will be started soon, subject to certain conditions, including availability of protective measures against COVID-19.

"Final year MBBS and nursing students have also been asked to offer their services. They will be trained for this," he said, adding that this would help the state tide over the shortage of manpower.

About relaxations in the lockdown from April 20, Awasthi said activities like construction of buildings, expressways and roads can be started with adequate protective measures against coronavirus.

He said the government started procuring wheat on Wednesday and directives have been issued to ensure that farmers do not have any complaint in this regard.

