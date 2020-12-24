UP Govt to Withdraw Cases Filed Against BJP Leaders Including Sangeet Som in Muzaffarnagar Riots

Uttar Pradesh Government has filed an application to withdraw cases lodged against BJP leaders related to Muzaffarnagar Riots.

Three sitting BJP MLAs were accused of making inflammatory speeches at the Mahapanchayat held in Nagla Mandor village in September 2013. Sangeet Som, MLA from Sardhana; Suresh Rana, MLA from Shamli police station; Kapil Dev Agarwal, MLA from Muzaffarnagar Sadar and right wing leader Sadhvi Prachi are also accused in this case lodged at Shekheda police station.

Rajiv Sharma, a government lawyer said that a petition has been filed in court by the government to withdraw the cases. This application is yet to be heard by the court, Indian Express reported.

On August 27, 2013, two young men, Sachin and Gaurav, were beaten to death by a mob in Kaval village. The two was accused of killing a young man named Shahnawaz Qureshi. After the murder of Sachin and Gaurav, a mahapanchayat was convened by the Jats at Nagla Mandor village Inter College on September 7 2013.

In the FIR lodged by Shekheda Police Station incharge Charan Singh Yadav, the three BJP MLAs Sangeet Som, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Suresh Rana, Sadhvi Prachi and others have been accused of inciting people against a particular community by giving inflammatory speeches.

As per information the people returning after the Mahapanchayat attacked people from other community after which riots started to spread in Muzaffarnagar in which 65 people had died, while more than 40 thousand people became homeless. In this case, 510 cases were filed by the police, out of which a charge sheet has been filed in 175 cases.