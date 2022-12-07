CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Govt Transfers Six IPS Officers

PTI

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 14:54 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred six IPS officers. (Representational)

DIG, Fire Service, Akash Kulhari has been sent to Prayagraj as ACP while DIG Jugal Kishore has been sent in his place in Fire Services.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred six IPS officers including police chiefs of Pilibhit and Chitrakoot, officials said here.

Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P has been replaced by Chitrakoot SP Atul Sharma while Kumar was sent to Ghaziabad as Additional Commissioner of Police (ASP), they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Vrinda Shukla has been made SP Chitrakoot while AP Singh posted in the traffic directorate has been sent as SP, Railways Prayagraj.

