Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Govt Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Plant Sapling Before Embarking on Pilgrimage

Secretary of UP Haj Committee Rahul Gupta said Hajj pilgrims departing from Lucknow and Varanasi have been asked to plant a sapling in their respective districts.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Govt Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Plant Sapling Before Embarking on Pilgrimage
File photo: Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KARIM SAHIB)
Loading...

Lucknow: In a bid to conserve the environment, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged over 14,000 Hajj pilgrims from the state capital to plant a sapling before embarking on the annual pilgrimage, an official said.

Secretary of UP Haj Committee Rahul Gupta said Hajj pilgrims departing from Lucknow and Varanasi have been asked to plant a sapling in their respective districts.

The scheme -- 'Ek Haji, Ek Pedh' (One Hajj pilgrim, one sapling) -- will also be applicable for 15,341 Hajj pilgrims departing from Delhi, he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram