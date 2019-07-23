English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Govt Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Plant Sapling Before Embarking on Pilgrimage
Secretary of UP Haj Committee Rahul Gupta said Hajj pilgrims departing from Lucknow and Varanasi have been asked to plant a sapling in their respective districts.
File photo: Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KARIM SAHIB)
Lucknow: In a bid to conserve the environment, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged over 14,000 Hajj pilgrims from the state capital to plant a sapling before embarking on the annual pilgrimage, an official said.
The scheme -- 'Ek Haji, Ek Pedh' (One Hajj pilgrim, one sapling) -- will also be applicable for 15,341 Hajj pilgrims departing from Delhi, he said.
