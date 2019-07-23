UP Govt Urges Hajj Pilgrims to Plant Sapling Before Embarking on Pilgrimage

Lucknow: In a bid to conserve the environment, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged over 14,000 Hajj pilgrims from the state capital to plant a sapling before embarking on the annual pilgrimage, an official said.

Secretary of UP Haj Committee Rahul Gupta said Hajj pilgrims departing from Lucknow and Varanasi have been asked to plant a sapling in their respective districts.

The scheme -- 'Ek Haji, Ek Pedh' (One Hajj pilgrim, one sapling) -- will also be applicable for 15,341 Hajj pilgrims departing from Delhi, he said.