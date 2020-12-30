UP Govt Wants All Farmers Get MSP Benefit: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government intended that all farmers get the MSP benefit, for which directives have been issued to ensure proper functioning of paddy procurement centres in the state. According to a press release, the chief minister directed that farmers' produce be procured without any delay and, if required, additional arrangements should be made for it. The CM stressed that the intention of his government is to ensure that farmers get all benefits of the MSP, the release said.

The chief minister, who was reviewing works of different departments, said the state government is committed to betterment of the rural economy through dairies, for which more dudh samitis should be set up and villagers be connected with dairy programmes by forming self-help groups. He asked chief veterinary officers to regularly monitored cow shelter homes. On the upcoming Magh Mela in Allahabad, he said all necessary arrangements should be made, maintaining the quality of different works. He directed for making necessary arrangements for compliance of the COVID-19 protocol in the Magh Mela area besides making special arrangements for proper cleanliness and sanitation.