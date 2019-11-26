UP Govt Will Pay Back Provident Fund Money Invested in DHFL: CM Yogi Adityanath
The mastermind of the PF scam was a favourite officer of the previous (SP) government. The BJP government has put him behind bars, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government will pay back the Provident Fund money of state power corporation employees invested in the scam-hit DHFL by confiscating properties of those responsible for the irregularities.
"We will not harm the interests of any employees. The properties of all those involved in this scam will be confiscated and every single paisa of each and every employee will be returned," the Chief Minister said.
He was addressing the Legislative Council during a special session held to mark 70 years of adopting the Indian Constitution.
"No one will be allowed to go scot free. The government has said this and will do it," he reiterated.
Talking about the former managing director of the UP Power Corporation Limited arrested in connection with the alleged scam, Adityanath said, "The mastermind of the PF scam was a favourite officer of the previous (SP) government. Our government has put him behind bars".
He said that "there is zero tolerance for crime and corruption" in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Has an Avengers Connect?
- Parvathy Thiruvothu Bashes 'Misogynistic' Arjun Reddy in Front of Vijay Deverakonda
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One