UP Govt Withdraws Controversial Order of 12-hour Shifts for Industrial Unit Workers After Notice from Allahabad HC

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn its controversial order of 12-hour shifts for workers in industrial units, against the usual 8-hour day, after a notice from the Allahabad High Court.

A separate government order related to working hours has been withdrawing following a PIL in the high court. This is, however, going to have no impact on the recently amended labour laws since the order to enhance working hours was separate from the ordinance amending the laws.

As part of its strategy to attract investments from China post Covid-19 disruptions, the UP government had, through an ordinance, sought to amend all but four labour laws in the state.

A total of 38 labour laws were suspended and only four laws that will continue to be applicable will be Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act, 1932, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996.

An official statement said the decision to exempt businesses from the purview of almost all labour laws was taken as economic and business activities in the state have been badly affected by the coronavirus spread.

However, increase in working hours in industrial units was through a separate executive order which now stands withdrawn.

Many trade unions, including RSS-affiliated BMS, had threatened an agitation against BJP-ruled states like UP, Gujarat and MP who have in the last fortnight brought in sweeping changes in the labour laws through ordinance route.