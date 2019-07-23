UP Govt Withdraws Order to Deduct Salary of Primary Teachers for Not Sending Selfie

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday said that the order pertaining to deduction of salary of government primary school teachers for not sending their selfies during the morning assembly to mark their attendance has been withdrawn.

Speaking in the Legislative Council during the Zero Hour on an adjournment notice, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal said, "The order pertaining to cutting the day's salary of teachers of government primary schools for not sending their selfie during the morning assembly has been withdrawn."

The matter was raised by Teachers group MLCs Om Prakash Sharma, Hem Singh Pundir and others, who said that the system of sending the selfie has provisions of encouragement and also punishment,

which is wrong.

"The people of the villages used to complain that the teachers did not come on time. Hence, the selfie system was implemented in the schools. The government is with the teachers and will never

insult them," Jaiswal said.

Earlier this month, primary teachers were asked to mark their presence by clicking a selfie in their school as the authorities looked to address the problem of absenteeism and proxy attendance.