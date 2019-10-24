Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Govt Withdraws Order to Remove 25000 Home Guards Ahead of Festive Season

In an earlier order dated October 11, the UP government had decided to end the duty of 25,000 home guards in a meeting.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

October 24, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
UP Govt Withdraws Order to Remove 25000 Home Guards Ahead of Festive Season
Image for representation.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to roll back its earlier order to end the duty of 25000 Home Guards and has decided to reinstate them ahead of festive season till further orders.

In an earlier order dated October 11, the UP government had decided to end the duty of 25,000 home guards in a meeting.

The Home Department had deployed 25,000 Home Guards a year back to fill up vacancies in the police department.

Now as per fresh orders by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi dated 23rd October, the 25000 Home Guards will be given further duties till further order. He also said that they should be paid till there is a budget provision for them.

The previous order to end the duty of 25000 Home Guards ahead of Diwali drew criticism. The previous order was issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Headquarters BP Jogdand giving reference of the August 28 meeting.

Earler the Home Guards would get a daily allowance of around 500 rupees, which was raised to 672 rupees following the Supreme Court’s orders. However, it led to constraints on UP Police’s budget. Home Guards do not have any fixed monthly salary and are paid on the basis of number of days of duty.

Till now Home Guards were expected on duty for 25 days, however after the previous orders the number of days were reducde to 15. The UP Home Guards are mostly deployed for the traffic management system, which was likely to face issues during the festive season, as there is extra burden on the police department.

