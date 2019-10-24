Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
UP Govt Withdraws Order to Remove 25000 Home Guards Ahead of Festive Season
In an earlier order dated October 11, the UP government had decided to end the duty of 25,000 home guards in a meeting.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to roll back its earlier order to end the duty of 25000 Home Guards and has decided to reinstate them ahead of festive season till further orders.
In an earlier order dated October 11, the UP government had decided to end the duty of 25,000 home guards in a meeting.
The Home Department had deployed 25,000 Home Guards a year back to fill up vacancies in the police department.
Now as per fresh orders by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi dated 23rd October, the 25000 Home Guards will be given further duties till further order. He also said that they should be paid till there is a budget provision for them.
The previous order to end the duty of 25000 Home Guards ahead of Diwali drew criticism. The previous order was issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Headquarters BP Jogdand giving reference of the August 28 meeting.
Earler the Home Guards would get a daily allowance of around 500 rupees, which was raised to 672 rupees following the Supreme Court’s orders. However, it led to constraints on UP Police’s budget. Home Guards do not have any fixed monthly salary and are paid on the basis of number of days of duty.
Till now Home Guards were expected on duty for 25 days, however after the previous orders the number of days were reducde to 15. The UP Home Guards are mostly deployed for the traffic management system, which was likely to face issues during the festive season, as there is extra burden on the police department.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- Heat Camera at Museum Helps Woman Visiting the Tourist Spot Detect Breast Cancer
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch