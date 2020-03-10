Take the pledge to vote

UP Govt Won't Take Down Hoardings Featuring Anti-CAA Protesters, to Challenge HC Order

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had said the government's move to display photographs and personal details of the accused on roadside hoardings was "an unwarranted interference in privacy".

IANS

Updated:March 10, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has not removed the controversial hoardings naming and shaming those accused of violence during protests against the citizenship laws, despite the high court order.

Sources said Adityanath has asked law officials to prepare a petition, which will be filed later this week, challenging the high court order.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had said the government's move to display photographs and personal details of the accused on roadside hoardings was "an unwarranted interference in privacy".

Asking the government to remove the posters "forthwith", the court had asked it to submit a compliance report to the registrar general by March 16.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, media adviser to Chief Minister Adityanath, said, "We are examining the Allahabad High Court order. It is being examined on what basis the order was passed to remove the posters. Our experts are examining it."

"The government will decide what option to go for. The chief minister has to take the decision... But it is a fact that none of the people who damaged public properties will be spared," he added.

Another media adviser, Mritunjay Kumar, said in a tweet, "The high court order on removing the posters of the rioters should be understood in the right perspective. Only their poster can be removed, not the cases filed against them."

Admitting that the court is "above all", he spoke of "many options".

The state government had questioned the grounds of the high court taking up the matter, contending it had "erred in invoking public interest jurisdiction".

In response, the judges had said, "Courts are meant to impart justice and no court can shut its eyes if a public injustice is happening just before it."

The judges said they were not concerned with the validity of the compensation, but "to the act against the disclosure of personal details of the accused persons".

Pulling up the state government, the court in its judgment had said the issue in question was "not about personal injury" to the persons named, but also the "injury caused to the precious constitutional value and its shameless depiction by the administration".

The hoardings -- in which 57 alleged protesters were asked to pay for damage to public property and warned of property attachment in case of non-compliance -- were put up in various parts of the state capital on Adityanath's instructions, sources said.

UP had witnessed violent protests against the contentious citizenship law in December last year and a majority of the 22 people who died in the countrywide protests were from the state. After the violent protests, Adityanath had spoken of "badla" (revenge) against the protesters who have been "captured in video and CCTV footage".

